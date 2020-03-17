Gold, silver prices drop to Rs 43,220 and 48,060

Hyderabad: The Gold prices have seen a consecutive downfall for the past three days yet increased on Tuesday march 17.

The gold rate in city was slashed by Rs 270 with 24 carat 10 gm price recording Rs 43, 220 while the 22 carat gold fell by Rs 270 recording Rs 39,620.

At the same time, white metal or silver too saw a price drop of Rs 250 like the yellow metal.

Price drop in Gold can be depends on various parameters both national and international.

Gold prices in the national capital witnessed a price drop by Rs 240 settling at 41,650 and 40, 450 for 24, 22 carat gold respectively.