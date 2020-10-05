Gold, valuables worth Rs 6.62 cr seized in Hyderabad airport

By Nihad AmaniUpdated: 5th October 2020 11:46 am IST
Hyderabad: Gold bars and ornaments weighing eight kg and other valuables without proper documentation, all worth over Rs 6.62 crore, were seized at the Hyderabad International airport on Sunday.

Gold was carried without papers

Based on intelligence that foreign-origin they were carried without proper papers from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Jaipur via a flight, Customs officials checked the consignments at the cargo terminals of the airport early Saturday.

The followings thing were seized by Hyderabad airport authorities:  

The Hyderabad airport official said that the verification revealed that the consignments had various ornaments of gold and bars of foreign origin and cut pieces of 999 purity, loose diamonds, precious and semi- precious stones, stainless steel watches, platinum tops and antique coins without proper documentation, a press release from Customs said.

The cargo included gold bars weighing 2.37 kgs and gold ornaments weighing 5.63 kgs were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, the release said adding the entire value of the seized consignments is Rs 6,62,46,387.

No one has been arrested in connection with this case, a Customs official said, adding that further investigations have begun.

