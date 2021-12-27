Gold worth 59L, hidden in rectum seized at Hyderabad Airport

27th December 2021
Gold seized at the RGIA by custom officials. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Monday seized 1.19 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 59.23 lakhs from a passenger.

According to the official sources, the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, attempted to smuggle the gold, in his rectum, in the form of a paste.

Custom officials apprehended the man who arrived at the Hyderabad airport, in the early morning hours of December 27. The man reportedly flew Indigo airlines flight, 6E-25, to arrive in the city, from the Emirate. A case has been booked against him.

