Gold worth Rs 1.57 cr seized in Chennai airport, 3 held

NehaPublished: 29th November 2020 7:35 pm IST
source/twitter

Chennai: Gold weighing 3.15 kg and valued at Rs 1.57 crore was seized at the airport here in three separate incidents and three people arrested in this connection, a top customs official said on Sunday.

In the first incident, Customs officials recovered gold sheets concealed in LCD monitors found in the checked-in baggage of three passengers who arrived from Dubai on Saturday night.

In another incident, the sleuths recovered gold sheets and gold foils hidden in laptops and LCD monitors from four passengers, who came from the gulf nation today.

In the third incident, gold concealed in plastic pouches was recovered from a passenger upon his arrival here from Dubai.

Three passengers were arrested in this connection and 3.15kgs of gold worth Rs 1.57 crore was confiscated under relevant sections of Customs Act and an investigation was on, the release said.

Source: PTI

