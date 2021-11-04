Gold worth Rs.1.91 Crores routed from Bangladesh seized by DRI

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Sleuths from Visakhapatnam Regional Unit intercepted a passenger who was travelling from Kolkata by the Howrah – Yeshvantpur Super-Fast Express (Train No. 02873) at Visakhapatnam Railway Station in the afternoon November 3.

During the search, the DRI found 3983.5 Grams of Smuggled Gold (in the form of bars, pieces and bangles) valued at Rs.1.91 Crores were seized from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold is routed from Bangladesh and is melted & recast into gold bars/pieces of different shapes and sizes and also made into ornaments at Kolkata.

The person has been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962 and has been remanded to judicial custody.