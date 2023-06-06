Gold worth Rs 1 cr hidden in rectum; 2 held at Hyderabad airport

On searching both passengers, it was found that they had concealed six capsules containing gold paste wrapped with black tape in their rectums.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2023 4:44 pm IST
Capsules loaded with gold paste seized at RGIA (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1705.3 grams of gold worth over 1 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

According to the Customs Department, based on specific information, two passengers who arrived from Dubai on Indigo flight 6E-1484 at 10 PM on Monday were intercepted by the officers of the Customs Air Intelligence unit after having suspicion of them.

Customs have seized gold weighing a total of 1705.3 grams worth Rs 1.05 crore from the two passengers, said the official statement.

Both the passengers were then arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962 and further investigation was underway.

