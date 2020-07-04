Gold worth Rs 15.67 crore recovered by Jaipur airport customs

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 12:50 pm IST

Jaipur: Commissioner of Customs, Jodhpur, informed that 31.9918 kg of gold valued at Rs 15.67 crore was recovered from 14 Indian nationals who arrived at Jaipur International Airport by two charter flights from UAE and Saudi Arabia.

They were intercepted by the customs team at the airport.

Out of the 14 passengers, three arrived from Ras-Ul-Khema (UAE) with 12 gold bars weighing 9.339 kg valued at Rs 4,57,61,100. Eleven passengers arrived from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and 22.6528 kg of gold bars valued at Rs 11,09,98,720 was recovered from them.

The passengers are being interrogated.

Source: ANI
