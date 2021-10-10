Gold worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport officials

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday apprehended a male passenger in the international arrivals area, seized gold worth Rs 20 Lakhs.

Customs officials seized 525.8 grams of gold along with 28 grams of silver concealed in boxes of skincare products. The passenger arriving from Doha reportedly placed the boxers in the check-in baggage. This was the fifth such incident reported from the airport this week.

The man, according to sources, was intercepted in the international arrivals area, as officials found gold and silver articles concealed in boxes while checking luggage. The authorities arrested the man since he failed to produce any valid documents.

Earlier this week, a Sudanese woman was arrested by the customs officials after she was found in possession of gold in paste form weighing over one kilogram, which was worth around Rs 58.16 lakh. Further, in three separate cases earlier, customs officials had seized 604.82 grams of gold worth over Rs 29 lakh and detained three passengers, said a report from The New Indian Express.