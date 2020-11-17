Gold worth Rs 22 lakhs seized by Chennai Air Customs

Chennai, Nov 17 : Customs on Tuesday seized smuggled gold weighing 420 grams and worth Rs 22 lakh from two inbound passengers at the Chennai International Airport.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said a passenger named Syed Abthahir was intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall.

On search of his person, two bundles of gold paste weighing 260 grams were recovered from his rectum, from which 221 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at Rs 11.7 lakh was recovered and seized.

Similarly, Raj Mohamed, who arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight, was searched and four bundles of gold paste weighing 224 grams were recovered from his rectum. From this 199 grams of gold valued at Rs 10.3 lakh was recovered after extraction and the same was seized under the Customs Act.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.