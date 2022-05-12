Gold worth Rs 29 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2022 6:15 pm IST
Gold seized at Hyderabad Airport(Photo: Twitter/@hydcus)

Hyderabad: Custom officials at Hyderabad airport on Thursday seized 551.21 grams of gold, from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait.

The seized gold is valued at Rs 29.15 lakh. The custom officials took to Twitter to share the details of the seizure and said, “On 12.05.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 551.21 gms of gold, valued at Rs. 29.15 Lakhs from a male pax who arrived by J9 403 from Kuwait. Gold was concealed with rhodium coating and fitted to two ladies hand bags placed in check in baggage. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd.”

The gold was concealed in rhodium coating affixed to ladies hand bags, which were hidden in check-in baggage.

