Gold worth Rs 29 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Custom officials at Hyderabad airport on Thursday seized 551.21 grams of gold, from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait.

The seized gold is valued at Rs 29.15 lakh. The custom officials took to Twitter to share the details of the seizure and said, “On 12.05.22, Hyderabad Customs has detected and seized 551.21 gms of gold, valued at Rs. 29.15 Lakhs from a male pax who arrived by J9 403 from Kuwait. Gold was concealed with rhodium coating and fitted to two ladies hand bags placed in check in baggage. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd.”

