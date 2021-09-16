‘Golden visa holders employees must have a work permit’: UAE HR ministry

Abu Dhabi: An employee with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa must obtain a work permit from the ministry of human resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) to be employed by a private enterprise or entity, local media reported.

“If you have just received a golden visa in the UAE, do you still need a work permit to work for a private company in the UAE?” asked an employee to the MOHRE.

In response to the query, the ministry’s call center responded by saying that, “Every employee must have a valid work permit along with a residence visa in order to provide his or her services to the facilities attached to the private sector,” Khaleej Times quoted.

It is noteworthy that the MOHRE issued a statement on July 1, 2021, confirming that employees in the private sector who are eligible for the golden visa need a work permit.

Work permits are issued to golden visa holders under three cases

For those who were previously unemployed when they got the golden visa and now want to start working.

For those who are currently employed and want to start working with a new employer.

For those who want to renew their work permit and employment contract.

The UAE implemented the golden visa scheme for long-term residence visas two years ago.

The golden visas are issued by the government for five or ten years and are automatically renewed. The visa is given to investors, entrepreneurs, specialized talents, and researchers, including bright students with promising scientific abilities.

Doctors also get the golden visa provided they have a doctorate from one of the top 500 universities in the world and have contributed to important scientific research.

Outstanding students with a minimum grade of 95 percent in public and private secondary schools are also eligible for the coveted visa, including university students with a GPA of at least 3.75 after their graduation.