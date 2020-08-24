Goldman Sachs India CEO to IIM Udaipur students: Next 2 yrs will transform you

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 6:43 pm IST
Goldman Sachs India CEO to IIM Udaipur students: Next 2 yrs will transform you

Jaipur, Aug 24 : The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur inaugurated its two-year MBA programme followed by a three day-long orientation session for the incoming 2020-2022 batch with over 375 participants attending the ceremony.

The induction was held digitally in the presence of Chief Guest Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs India; Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur; Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur, and other faculties and incoming students.

Addressing the students, Chatterjee said, “Embrace the next two years of your life for they will be transformational as you set out to be citizens, corporate citizens, citizens of our country and citizens of this world. Hone your conduct. The ideas that you stand for, the principles that you stand for and the courage that you bring will define who you are and how people perceive you.”

READ:  Online Islamic Classes a better option amid pandemic

“The wheel of progression will always move. Your conduct will really define what you hold. Discipline and teamwork are vital for your next two years and beyond. These principles should be the prime attributes outside this campus,” he added while drawing on his learnings from Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India.

Janat Shah said, “The class of 2022 will be the pioneer class of IIM Udaipur. You have worked hard to be here. We will provide the platform and enable the ecosystem, but you will be writing your story. You will discover what you are good at, and how you can become financially stable, and at the same time, contribute to the society.”

READ:  Khadi Essentials & Global served legal notice over brand name

Congratulating the incoming batch, Rezina Sultana said, “We welcome you to a transformational journey. Your effort is the key to the door of success. What matters is the consistency to strive throughout the two years.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close