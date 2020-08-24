Goldman Sachs India CEO to IIM Udaipur students: Next 2 yrs will transform you

Jaipur, Aug 24 : The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur inaugurated its two-year MBA programme followed by a three day-long orientation session for the incoming 2020-2022 batch with over 375 participants attending the ceremony.

The induction was held digitally in the presence of Chief Guest Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs India; Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur; Rezina Sultana, Academic Dean, IIM Udaipur, and other faculties and incoming students.

Addressing the students, Chatterjee said, “Embrace the next two years of your life for they will be transformational as you set out to be citizens, corporate citizens, citizens of our country and citizens of this world. Hone your conduct. The ideas that you stand for, the principles that you stand for and the courage that you bring will define who you are and how people perceive you.”

“The wheel of progression will always move. Your conduct will really define what you hold. Discipline and teamwork are vital for your next two years and beyond. These principles should be the prime attributes outside this campus,” he added while drawing on his learnings from Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India.

Janat Shah said, “The class of 2022 will be the pioneer class of IIM Udaipur. You have worked hard to be here. We will provide the platform and enable the ecosystem, but you will be writing your story. You will discover what you are good at, and how you can become financially stable, and at the same time, contribute to the society.”

Congratulating the incoming batch, Rezina Sultana said, “We welcome you to a transformational journey. Your effort is the key to the door of success. What matters is the consistency to strive throughout the two years.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.