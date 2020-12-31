Goldsmith shot dead in Srinagar

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 10:37 pm IST
Srinagar, Dec 31 : A goldsmith was shot dead by some unidentified assailants here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Satpal, the goldsmith working at a jewellery shop in Hari Singh High Street market was shot at by some unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.

“The goldsmith died on the spot. Entire area has been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants”, sources said.

The killing has sent shockwaves to the entire business community in the area who shut their shops following the incident.

