‘Golgappas’ seller boy’s spirit touches Punjab CM’s heart

Chandigarh, Sep 11 : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for a young boy from Amritsar city whose viral video of selling ‘golgappas’ on the roadside to earn his livelihood had touched the hearts of thousands of people.

The youngster was seen refusing the offer of money from an individual, and said he wanted only his hard-earned money.

The Chief Minister told a questioner on #AskCaptain that he had also seen the video, which captured the spirit of ‘Punjabiyat’.

He agreed with the citizen’s suggestion that the boy should be helped by the state government and immediately announced Rs 5 lakh.

Amarinder Singh said he would ask the Deputy Commissioner to invest the grant in a fixed deposit and the interest on it will be used for the boy’s education.

“I am impressed by the grit of this young boy,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.