Good food for happy mood: Eating these seven foods can lift you up

Life has become extremely stressful while surviving a pandemic. Everything we do affects our lifestyle, whether it’s our sleep schedule or the diet we take. The kind of food we eat reflects on our mind and body. It is said that certain food ingredients can affect us. An old saying goes “you are what you eat” when loosely translated it means that the food we take in either makes us better or worse.

It is a known fact that some foods have certain ingredients that boost our immunity. It is also said that eating vegetables and fruits nourish our bodies. Many experts suggest that Vitamin C present in citrus fruits helps the skin glow. Did you know that certain fruits and vegetables can also affect your mood?

Healthy food consists of certain qualities that can elevate our mood and feelings, resulting in a stress-free mind. According to nutritionists, the following foods should be consumed regularly.

Banana: Try starting your day with a banana. Bananas consist of a chemical called dopamine. The properties of dopamine cause mood-boosting and motivation. It also consists of Vitamin B6 which helps in mood regulation and depression. This is great for the body, making us ready for our daily tasks.

Milk: You might have heard as a child that milk makes your bones strong. Milk also has feel-good properties in it. It consists of calcium which can uplift your mood and Vitamin D helps in mood stabilization and makes your muscles feel relaxed.

Nuts: They aren’t just healthy snacks but are great mood boosters. Nuts contain Vitamin B that helps in lowering stress levels. A handful of nuts will do the trick. Do not overeat as nuts are calorie-rich. Also, ensure that you aren’t allergic to them.

Green Vegetables: Veggies like spinach and kale are known to be great stress-busting powerhouses. They contain magnesium helps by boosting the mood. Green vegetables contain forale which helps in the making of the chemical dopamine, which makes the body feel good.

Avocados: Avocados are rich in many vitamins like vitamins C and B6. Vitamin C helps in reducing stress. It is also rich in potassium and fibre which make it the perfect stress snack.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate has antioxidants. They help in fighting depression and anxiety. It is also a good stress-busting food.

Green Tea: Green tea has L-theanine, an amino acid, which is known for its property to reduce anxiety and keep the brain healthy. Green tea is also known for clearing skin.

Consuming these food items can bring a drastic change to the mind and body. Therefore nutritionists stress upon adding such edibles to our daily diet.

“I would highly recommend including yoghurt in your everyday diet. It contains probiotics, which help in reducing anxiety and stress. Most often, people tend to binge eat ice creams when under stress. A healthy alternative to this is yoghurt. A cup of yoghurt can help you calm down,” Samiah Naureen, M.Sc Nutrition, and Dietician.