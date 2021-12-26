Good Governance Index 2021: Telangana tops in two categories

Hyderabad: The Center has released the Good Governance Index-2021 wherein Telangana ranks first in two categories. The index was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a function held in Delhi on Saturday under the aegis of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The state topped in the categories of Commerce-Industry and Social Welfare-Development in Group A at par with Kerala.

Apart from Telangana, AP, Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and other states are listed under Group-A.

The rankings are based on the performance of the states in the agricultural allied sectors, trade-industry, human resource development, public health, infrastructure development, economic governance, social welfare-development, justice-public security, environment and civilian governance. In these 10 categories Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi topped the aggregate rankings based on their performance.

Ranks are assigned to states based on several indicators in these categories. The Telangana state topped in the category of “Ease of Doing Business” in the Commerce-Industries with the number of industries in the state – micro, small and medium – based on development. And in the category of the Social Welfare-Development based on gender ratio, health insurance coverage, rural employment, unemployment, housing for all, women’s economic empowerment, SC, ST, BC, minority empowerment and SC, ST anti-rape cases.