Good infrastructure, conducive policies important for exports: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad Telangana Principal Secretary Ranjan has said that good quality, export infrastructure, and conducive policies are three important aspects to increase the country’s exports.

Addressing a meeting of FTCCI’s ‘commerce week’ arranged by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ranjan said, “If the entrepreneurs are serious to make India an export hub they have to take into account the above three aspects.”

“Apart from the pharmaceuticals, there are plenty of other products which could be exported from India. The entrepreneurs must maintain a high quality of the products to be exported,” Ranjan said.

Ranjan informed that Kytex – a Kerala-based company – has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Telangana for manufacturing infant clothings for American market.

“Even though India is a big exporter of cotton but for this product a very high quality cotton is needed which is produced in America as they do not compromise on quality of the product,” Ranjan said.

The principal secretary hoped that the quality of cotton produced in the country shall be improved in future.

The meeting was attended by Uday Bhaskar DG pharmexcil, Dr. G seetharam Reddy Additional Director General Foreign Trade Government of India and Krishna Bhaskar Export Commissioner Government of Telangana.