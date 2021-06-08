Good news for Govt. employees as state cabinet approves PRC

Hyderabad: Finally after a long wait the Government employees have a good news as the State Cabinet has also approved PRC. The decision was taken during a five

The statement given by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Legislative Assembly announcing 30 per cent PRC to Government employees, Contract, out sourcing employees and pensioners in the state (Total 9,21,037).

The Cabinet has decided to pay the hiked salaries from June. It has decided to implement a notional benefit from 1.7. 2018, a Monitory benefit from 1.4.2020, and the cash benefit from 1.4.2021.

The Cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to issue orders in this regard. The Cabinet has decided to pay the arrears from 1.4.2020 to 31. 5.2021 to pensioners in 36 installments.

The Cabinet has decided to sanction 180 Maternity leave to KGBV Contract employees and decided to lift the limit on the HRA.