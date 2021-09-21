Good news for job seekers in UAE, Amazon to create 1,500 opportunities

Abu Dhabi: Amazon will create 1,500 jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year as it plans to expands its presence in the country.

With the help of this expansion, the company wants to bring smarter, faster and more service to the customers.

“We are scaling our operations to support the customer experience, getting people across the UAE what they want, when they want, wherever they are. Our expansion is underpinned by our support of the UAE’s growing digital economy, as we continue to invest in people, process and technology,” Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (Mena) was quoted by the Khaleej Times.

Amazon plans to take the company’s storage space in the country to 3.7 million cubic feet by the end of the year.

The company will also open four new delivery stations, which will increase its total area by 70 percent in order to speed up delivery operations and enhance its capabilities to reach more customers.

Amazon’s current network across the UAE consists of two warehouses – known as fulfillment centers – eight delivery stations, three sorting centers and a network of delivery service partners.

Current openings in Amazon

Position: Multiple positions

Qualification: Higher secondary/diploma/bachelor’s degree

Experience: 1-2 years

Job location: Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Salary: AED 3000-10,000 (Apply here)

Position: Key account manager

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in economics

Experience: 4+

Job location: Dubai

Salary: As per company norms (Apply here)

Position: Executive customer relations specialist

Qualification: Basic

Experience: 6 months

Job locations: Dubai

Salary: As per company norms (Apply here)

