Good News for NRIs and Residents: Deccan Professional Consultant provides all type of Govt. Services like a single window system

Deccan Professonal Consultant launched its website, www.deccanprofessionalconsultants.com by Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor of The Siaast Daily, and the event was presided by Mohammed Moinuddin President FTC, the chief guest of the event was A V Raghunadha Rao, Charted Accounted, Syed Basheeerudin, Deupty Collector Rtd, and Rachakonda Sreenivasa Rao, Sub Register Rtd was the guest of honurs.

Introducing for the first time in Hyderabad, Telangana, we the Deccan Professional Consultants will provide all types of liaison services for the central/state governments, e.g. obtaining permissions, licenses, approvals and all types of government related works for the residents of Telangana and NRIs. We are offering hassle free government related services at your doorstep. Eminent professionals from various fields have been engaged at one platform. Each query will be attended to within 3 working days. Upon mutual agreement we advise clients for submission of related document(s) to complete the task.

Deccan Professional Consultants is an unique professional consultancy firm providing technical / administrative assistance to clients. All the services are available under one roof .Our services will be available for State Government and also Central Government works. It is a one-stop solution to the residents of Hyderabad, entire Telangana and particularly for NRIs.

Aims and Objectives of our Services:

We are experienced, prepared and committed professionals in providing valued services to the clients in reasonable shortest period of time with reasonable fees.

We provide our clients, professional services in departmental procedures and assist them throughout the issues resolution process. We provide invaluable assistance in guiding our clients to their utmost satisfaction.

Cost: Hyderabad, the capital city for Telangana inhabits all ministries, judiciaries and Central Government’s agencies (Income Tax, Customs and Central Excise, etc.). Its unique geographic presence facilitates us to accomplish our services in collaboration with the professionals and take informed decisions to serve our clients on a very nominal and economical fee.

Why: Mr. Majid Ansari, CEO and Ms. Vijaya Laxmi, Executive V.P has worked with leading professionals of United Andhra Pradesh and present Telangana State for many years. They have extensive experience in dealing with professionals with vast experience in their respective fields such as Chartered Accountants, Lawyers of Civil Matters, Finance Consultants, Business Consultants, Industrial Consultant, Educational Consultants, Architects, Structural Engineers, Specialist Doctors and Retired Government officials. Their experience includes working with officials at multitude departments such as Revenue Department, GHMC, Water Works, Electricity Board and State Education Department etc. Mr. Omair, Vice President has experience working with International organization with extensive organizational and project management skills. He will work with the management team to ensure project completion of overseas projects and concerns. They are well informed of the critical issues and their team is committed to providing solutions to the clients.

Who: Residents of Twin Cities and Telangana State, NRIs, Entrepreneurs, Small Scale Industrialists, Businessmen. We offer custom tailored services to our clients from other districts also who can save time and money by availing our services.

Services Offered:

FINANCE AND TAXATION: Income tax return & other tax solutions Monthly , quarterly, Half Yearly & Annual filing such as GST returns GST Registration , Society Registration Import & Export License Company Incorporation Auditing , Partnership firm registration g. Tax management and tax planning

2. LEGAL SERVICES:

Registration and Preparation of Sale deed/gift deed and all types of agreements by our legal experts Legal opinions Property verification Rental matters &

All kinds of legal documentation work

Registration of Trade Mark Scrutiny of property documents. Publication of Sale Notices etc.



Our legal panel will check all types of commercial and residential property documents. In case of any shortfall of documents they will guide you not to face any legal problems in future at the time of sale of property or taking permission from govt. dept.

SSI registration Pollution control board (CFE,CFO) state and central govt. Guidance for industrial land developed by Telangana industrial infrastructure corporation All types of state and central government licenses

4. DOCUMENTS PROCUREMENT:

Legal Heir Certificate Marriage Certificate Birth certificate Income Certificate Caste Certificate

5. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT:

Buying / Selling assistance by our Govt. Registered approved valuers Valuation report Feasibility report Capital gain tax Tenant management Property management Rental agreement assistance

6. LICENCES / PERMISSIONS FROM VARIOUS GOVT DEPARTMENT

GHMC Electricity Board ,Water Works

Revenue department

Guidance for Admissions in Professional courses Admissions in schools Applying for Education certificate Applying for correction of Educational certificates from various Universities Board of Intermediate and Board of Secondary education

8. LAISON / MISCELLENEOUS WORKS:

Unique service option is available for Senior Citizens other than Government works. If they are facing any personal problems, Health issues or any emergency feel free to contact us.

9. NRI SERVICES:

Guidance on legal rights, dealing with real estate issues Pending court cases Tax advices to NRI’S Assistance to provide better care to NRI senior citizen parents. We have a specialized team of doctors looking after their medical needs Property management Tenant management Event management, Services for events such as Wedding Management, Shopping Arrangements, Convention Centers Reservation, Catering Services and many more upon NRIs demand.

Contact person:

Mr. Omair: 91-8801587987 (IST 7PM TO 4AM)

Our Legal Advisors

Mr. Mohammed Ubedulla, Advocate

Miss .Saniya Ansari, Advocate

Our Tax Consultant

Mr. A V Raghunadha Rao , Chartered Accountant

PANEL INCLUDES: All consultants and retired govt. officers of various departments.