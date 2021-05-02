Good samaritan couple provides free meals to 35 COVID-19 positive individuals

Hyderabad: This is the time when even the relatives do not come near anyone who has tested COVID-19 positive. But there is a silver lining to every cloud as the proverb goes.

A trust in Alkapuram Division of Dilsuknagar is delivering two times’ free meals at the door steps of those infected with coronavirus.

The couple – Tamanna Sridhar and Laxmi Sujata – of Wasvi Colony of Dilsuknagar who run Tamanna Charitable Trust is rendering services to those suffering from COVID-19 by providing two times’ free meals at their door steps.

This noble deed of this couple is getting appreciation from every quarter.

It was noticed that there are many people who have tested COVID-19 positive and there is no one to take care of them. The trust came forward to help such individuals.

Laxmi Sujata prepares the meals and her husband Tamanna Sridhar delivers them at the door steps of the infected individuals.

The COVID-19 positive individuals of the area calls this couple at: 9441128021 and provide them their details and addresses to avail two times free meals’ service at their door steps.