Good samaritans felicitated by Cyberabad police for aiding accident victims

Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar today felicitated good Samaritans who aided victims of road accidents free of cost on Monday.

Fourteen of the citizens who were felicitated saved accident victims, while six doctors treated the victims free of cost. The honour was also conferred upon 32 police personnel, five traffic volunteer and six members of the Road Traffic Accident Monitoring Cell.

Commissioner Sajjanar applauded the citizens for their due diligence and also praised the traffic police co-ordinators for their timely response which saved lives. He discussed how currently 2000 traffic volunteers are working with the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and 500 software professionals were lending their expertise.

In 2018, the Cyberabad police started an initiative titled ‘Marojanma’ with the aid of Jeevandan programme. The Commissioner lauding the scheme discussed how 83 family members of the police came forward to donate the organs of their deceased family member which saved around 308 lives.

Aside from the police, seven individuals who lost their family members also donated their organs and were honoured accordingly. Sajjanar also thanked the media houses for creating awareness on traffic rules to the public and added that with the diligent work of CCTV camera coordinators many cases were detected and handled in a timely manner.