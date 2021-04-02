Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna goes on floor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer movie “Goodbye” has started production. Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment’s Goodbye has gone on-floors today. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan and southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film’s mahurat shot took place yesterday in Mumbai. While Rashmika started shooting for the film yesterday, Big B will be joining the shoot on 4th April.

Goodbye marks the reunion of Vikas Bahl and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like Lootera and Udta Punjab, both of which went onto becoming hugely acclaimed & loved films.

Elated about Goodbye, Producer Ekta Kapoor says, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!” reported Bollywood Hungama.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it’s an honour to work with screen icon Bachchan and South star Mandanna.