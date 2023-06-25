Goods train hits stationary freight coaches in Bengal’s Bankura

No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of SER for over four hours, he said.

Derailed train after collision. Photo: PTI.

Kolkata: A goods train collided with another stationary freight train at Onda in Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday morning, a senior South Eastern Railway official said.

No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of SER for over four hours, he said.

Eight wagons derailed due to the collision, which happened around 4 am, the official said.

Train movement was restored at 8.30 am in the section, after urgent repair work was carried out, he said.

The likely cause of the accident was that the driver of the moving goods train overshot the home signal at Onda, which was red, the official said.

The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight train, he added.

