Google acquires data management company Actifio

San Francisco, Dec 3 : Google Cloud has acquired data management company Actifio which is a leader in backup and disaster recovery for an undisclosed sum.

Actifio offers customers the opportunity to protect virtual copies of data in their native format, manage these copies throughout their entire lifecycle, and use these copies for scenarios like development and test.

According to the tech giant, this acquisition further demonstrates Google Cloud’s commitment to helping enterprises protect workloads on-premises and in the cloud.

“We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had as partners over the past four years,” said Ash Ashutosh, CEO at Actifio.

“Backup and recovery is essential to enterprise cloud adoption and, together with Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to serve the needs of data-driven customers across industries,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

As organisations across industries sharpen their disaster preparedness strategies and infrastructure resiliency, Actifio’s business continuity solutions will help Google Cloud customers prevent data loss and downtime due to external threats, network failures, human errors and other disruptions.

“The market for backup and DR services is large and growing, as enterprise customers focus more attention on protecting the value of their data as they accelerate their digital transformations,” said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Research at IDC.

“We think it is a positive move for Google Cloud to increase their focus in this area.”

