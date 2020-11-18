Google adds updates to Fit, Wear OS to better track your health

San Francisco, Nov 18 : Google has announced an update to its Fit mobile apps with a new centralised home screen of health-related information and more sleep tracking data.

The search engine giant will also be adding new tiles to its Wear OS smartwatch app for workouts, weather and breathing exercises.

“On your journey to improving your wellness, you might want to monitor your sleep, see if you’re meeting your workout goals and keep an eye on your heart rate. We wanted to make it easier to find all of this quickly, and more easily in one place,” the company said in a statement.

Google is revamping its Fit app to better show information it’s pulling from various connected devices.

In addition to the rings showing steps and heart points progress, the home page will also display a summary of metrics, most recent workout, heart rate, weight and blood pressure.

Sleep-tracking is also getting more useful. The Fit will now show nightly activity, sleep stages and let users set targets for bedtime schedules.

This will also work if a user is using sleep-tracking apps like Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle, and Google says it will be expanding this feature so that more devices and apps might be supported in the future.

“These updates will be rolling out over the next few days. We hope these tools give you everything you need to improve your wellbeing at home, or on the go,” the company added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.