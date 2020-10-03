Google announces 3rd-party verification tags in marketing platform

San Francisco: Google has announced to introduce automated third-party verification in Campaign Manager and custom pre-bid filtering in Display and Video 360 tools.

The previous process required multiple teams working in spreadsheets to add third-party verification to each placement on the media plan.

This required a lot of resources and often resulted in reporting discrepancies.

Automated third-party verification is faster and less error-prone because it uses system-to-system API calls between Google and the third-party vendor, said the company.

“Now you can seamlessly add third-party brand verification measurement to the ads you serve with Campaign Manager. You can still use Campaign Manager’s built-in Verification suite, but can now add third-party verification to your campaigns faster,” Sunil Gupta, Product Manager, Google Marketing Platform, said in a statement.

Automated third-party verification also provides centralised tag management within Campaign Manager and streamlines the workflow across all digital campaigns.

This new feature also allows users to see a new metric in reporting called “Vendor Blocked Ads”.

Now a user doesn’t need to log into a separate system to see what ads were blocked. Instead, one will have a centralised view alongside all of user’s media and creative performance.

“We are launching with Integral Ad Science (IAS) as our first partner for this new capability and are actively working to bring other partners on board,” Gupta added.

Campaign Manager customers can now directly integrate with IAS using their automated tag to add IAS brand verification measurement to all of their creatives.

Marketers using Display and Video 360 also work with partners to enforce media quality standards. Pre-bid filtering aims to help ensure users are only purchasing inventory that meets brand safety and suitability requirements.

The company’s current integrations with third-parties support standard categories like alcohol, violence and other broadly risky content.

Source: IANS