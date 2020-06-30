Google brings free retail listings to main Search page

Free listings in Google Search results will make it more accessible to the hundreds of millions of people who shop on Google each day

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: June 30, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
San Francisco: Google has announced to bring free listings to the main Google Search results page in the US, helping shoppers choose the products and sellers that will serve them best, from the widest variety of options.

Free listings in Google Search results will make it more accessible to the hundreds of millions of people who shop on Google each day, connecting sellers to more customers in more places.

The feature is rolling out first on mobile, followed by desktop.

“Initially, free listings on Google Search will appear in a product knowledge panel that shows buying options for a particular item,” the company said in a statement late Monday.

This change has already produced a significant increase in user engagement, with both clicks and impressions up substantially for merchants, said Google.

“Sellers of all sizes are benefitting from this incremental traffic, particularly small and medium-sized businesses. And we already see that these changes will help generate billions of dollars in sales for retailers and brands in the US, on an annual basis,” the tech giant emphasised.

Source: IANS
