Google Cloud VMware Engine now available in India

New Delhi: Google Cloud VMware Engine is now available in India for enterprises looking to migrate their VMware environments to the cloud and advance their digital transformation journeys, the company announced on Thursday.

With this service, customers can migrate or extend their on-premises workloads to Google Cloud in a jiffy by connecting to a dedicated VMware environment directly through the Google Cloud Console.

Running VMware workloads on Google Cloud, reduces operational burden while benefiting from scale and agility, and maintains continuity with the organization’s existing tools, policies, and processes, the tech giant said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with VMware to empower organizations to adapt to changing times and digitally transform themselves with the power of the cloud,” said Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Enterprises can also modernise existing IT investments and leverage on-demand self-service provisioning of VMware private clouds with integrated connectivity to Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud Operations, Cloud Storage, Kubernetes, and Cloud AI.

“With this partnership our customers can now deploy Google Cloud VMware Engine and seamlessly migrate their existing VMware-based applications to Google Cloud without refactoring or rewriting them,” said Pradeep Nair, Vice President and Managing Director, VMware India.

In addition to its native capabilities, VMware users value the platform for its rich third-party ecosystem for disaster recovery, backup, monitoring, security — or any other imaginable IT needs.

“Google Cloud VMware engine will complement our overall technology and business strategy to scale our infrastructure as well as optimise costs,” said Ashu Kakkar, Vice President, HCL Technologies.