Google discontinues Nest Secure alarm system

San Francisco, Oct 20 : Google has discontinued its Nest Secure alarm system although the company will continue to support the existing users.

Google introduced the Nest Secure system in 2017 — with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the central hub, sensors around the house called Nest Detects and NFC key fobs to arm and disarm the system in case of an intrusion.

“Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge on Monday.

The system also connects to the Nest mobile app so the users get alerts and arm and disarm the system remotely.

The Nest Secure system was launched at $499 but the company dropped the price to $399 later.

The Nest Secure system is made up of Google Nest Guard, Google Nest Detect, Google Nest Tag, and the Nest app.

“You can customise Nest Secure to fit your home, change settings with the Nest app, get a reminder if you leave home without setting the alarm, and more,” Google said.

Google in June announced that its Advanced Protection Programme (APP) is now available for Nest smart home devices.

Google’s Advanced Protection Programme is designed to give an extra layer of security to anyone who is at “high risk” of being targeted online.

It requires physical security keys, one of which has to be used with a password to access the user’s account, and restricts most outside access to a Google account, blocking unknown apps and fraudulent attempts to access an account.

Source: IANS

