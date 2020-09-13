Google Duo now available on Android TV with limitations

By News Desk 1 Updated: 13th September 2020 10:27 am IST
Google Duo now available on Android TV with limitations

San Francisco, Sep 13 : Video calling app Google Duo is now available for Android TV four years after the app arrived on the scene.

The search engine giant teased the arrival of the app earlier this week, saying it will be available in beta for Android TV.

One can head to the Google Play Store on the phone/PC browser and install the app remotely on the TV or “go for a direct install through the Google marketplace available on the Android TV platform”, reports 9To5Google.

However, once a user installs Duo on Android TV, the service is not functional.

“The Duo won’t be added to the home screen or the app tray. The only way to open it would be to go through the Settings app or using Sideload Launcher”.

READ:  Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook India V-P Mohan over hate content

For voice-only calls, it uses the microphone that is built into the remote control but a user can’t yet receive calls on Google Duo on an Android TV.

This is something Google will work out in future versions of the app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close