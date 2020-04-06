Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users

San Francisco: Google has reportedly started gifting three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email.

At the moment, it appears that all reports are coming from YouTube Premium subscribers in the UK. The trial will also be available for existing Premium members in the US, reports 9To5Google.

As of right now only some members are getting access to the Stadia Pro gift.

Google is working towards adding features including the highly-anticipated free tier, YouTube streaming, family game sharing to Stadia soon.

Recently, Google Stadia received an update, bringing it to version 2.7, and introducing a few minor tweaks to the user interface.

The search engine giant has also confirmed that new buyers of the Chromecast Ultra devices will be offered a three-month “Pro Pass” trial of Stadias Pro tier.

Source: IANS

