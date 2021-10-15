Google introduces continuous scrolling to Search on mobile

San Francisco: US-based search engine giant Google has announced that it is rolling out continuous scrolling in Search on its mobile platform, retiring the page-based user interface.

This new Search experience is starting to gradually roll out for most English searches on mobile in the US.

“While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button,” the company said in a statement.

Now, at the bottom of a set of results, the search engine will automatically load the next page, allowing users to continuously scroll until they find the particular website they are looking for.

“Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd,” the company added.

