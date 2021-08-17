Google introduces new Fitbit smartwatch designer collections

New Delhi: Google has introduced two new stylish Designer Collections, plus new accessory choices, for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches.

Fitbit’s latest Designer Collection features styles from Brother Vellies, a luxury accessory brand built on the ideal of uplifting artisan communities and cultures through design.

The collection takes a high-fashion twist on the iconic scrunchie, made with Horween leather.

“The lightweight leather bands are handcrafted with premium oils and dyes, and tanned through traditional techniques so they mold to your wrist and develop an aged patina finish over time,” Google said in a statement late on Monday.

The Brother Vellies for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 collection is available in black and oak for $54.95 each on fitbit.com.

Also Read itel launches its reloaded all rounder smartphone ‘A48’

Fitbit launched its first designer accessory collection in 2014.

Fitbit has also partnered with Victor Glemaud for a second season, bringing a new collection of knit bands in an expansive variety of skin tones.

The collection introduces a metallic ombre band with shimmering flecks of varying nude shades that transition from light to dark. It also includes a metallic stripe band with a deep brown strip down the center of a dark brown backdrop with gold flecks.

The Victor Glemaud for Fitbit collection for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 is available for $39.95 each.

Beyond these Designer Collections, Fitbit Sense is now available in sage grey/silver stainless steel, for a neutral, relaxed look for $299.95.

“For those looking for comfort and convenience, we’re introducing hook & loop bands. These supersoft, plush bands will be available in charcoal and coastal blue for $34.95,” Google said.