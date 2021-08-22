Google is shutting down its Android Auto mobile app

San Francisco: Google has confirmed it is shutting down the standalone ‘Android Auto for Phone Screens’ app with Android 12, media reports said.

Instead anyone who wants a driving-friendly interface for their Android phone should use the Google Assistant driving mode, which is available within Google Maps, or the native Android Auto interface available in select cars, reports The Verge.

“For those who use them on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode,” Google said in a statement.

“Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be a built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time, the company said, adding that the experience isn’t changing for anyone using Android Auto in compatible cars.

Google’s confirmation came after XDA Developers reported that some users were seeing a message in the ‘Android Auto for Phone Screens’ app that said the service is “now only available for car screens” and pointed phone users towards Google Assistant driving mode as a replacement.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google reports that the ‘Android Auto for Phone Screens’ app now says it’s incompatible with Pixel devices running Android 12.