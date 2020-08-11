Google Maps arrives on CarPlay Dashboard, Apple Watch

San Francisco, Aug 11 : Google Maps is now compatible with Apple CarPlay Dashboard on all supported vehicles globally and the Maps app for Apple Watch will start rolling out globally in the coming weeks.

According to the company, people using iOS devices can safely and easily navigate with Google Maps right from their car or wrist.

In the CarPlay Dashboard, one can now switch or pause songs from favourite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps.

“The information is displayed in a split screen view so you can get the information you need while keeping your focus on the road,” Google said in a statement late on Monday.

With the Google Maps app for the Apple Watch, one can easily navigate by car, bike, public transit or on foot.

The users can quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations they have saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts in the app.

“For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch”.

According to the company, Google Maps on CarPlay Dashboard will start rolling out this week with the next iOS update.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.