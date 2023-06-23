Google Meet getting new companion mode check-in feature

Room check-in will be available by default, but admins can turn this feature off for specific Meet hardware devices or specific users.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd June 2023 3:36 pm IST
Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet
Photo: Google Support

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out a new companion mode check-in feature in the video communication service ‘Meet’.

“One of the challenges of joining a virtual meeting from a conference room, is that the people in the room are identified by the name of the conference room rather than as individuals,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

However, with the new feature, if someone joins a meeting from a conference room, they can use companion mode on their personal device to check in to that specific room.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Google Domains to shut down, Squarespace to take over

Rather than being represented in a meeting just by the conference room users are in, room check-in helps to make sure that everyone in the meeting can see their name and be aware of their presence.

Room check-in will be available by default, but admins can turn this feature off for specific Meet hardware devices or specific users.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant was rolling out a new viewer mode in the video communication service, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer” when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers” helps reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 23rd June 2023 3:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button