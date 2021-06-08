Google Meet rolls out video backgrounds on web

San Francisco: After default and custom wallpapers, Google Meet is now rolling out support for video backgrounds that are first coming to the web this month and then to mobile “in the coming months”.

This capability was first announced with the revamped Google Meet web UI that’s now widely rolled out, 9To5Google reported.

In addition to static backgrounds, you can now select videos — custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy.

With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun.

There are three options at launch — a classroom, party and forest. The company said that more Meet video backgrounds are coming.

In terms of availability, it will first launch on the web starting June 7.

From June 30, both video and image backgrounds will require at least version 87 (released in November 2020) of Google Chrome.