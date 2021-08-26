Google Meet to warn users when they cause an ‘echo’ during video calls

Google Meet will soon inform the users when they’re creating echo during video calls. In its blog, Google mentioned that it has made it easier to identify and fix echo during video calls.

Presently, it is difficult for the users to know when they cause an echo, unless someone points it out. It tends to make the video call experience an unpleasant one. This new feature might be helpful in reducing user discomfort.

“ ‘Echo’ can happen when your system feeds back audio into a call. Most of the time, Meet will intelligently control the audio to remove the echo. However, sometimes it still happens, and causes others to hear an echo from your device when they speak,” Google said.

It further added that it had been difficult for the users to identify when they caused an echo. With the new feature, when a notable echo is detected, a red dot will appear on the more options button, along with a text notification. Upon clicking it, recommended steps that can help prevent echo will be provided to the user.

Google says that these warnings will be on by default. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. The update started rolling out from August 23 and may take upto 15 days to reach all users.