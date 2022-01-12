Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) now in India at Rs 7,999

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Wednesday announced that its Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is now available in the country at Rs 7,999.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is available in chalk and charcoal colours across Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital.

“The new Nest Hub’s speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio and has 50 percent more bass than the original Nest Hub,” the company said in a statement.

“And with an additional mic, it hears you better than ever, resulting in a more responsive Google Assistant,” it added.

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) features an edgeless glass display. It is designed with recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.

The microphone can be turned off by simply sliding the hardware switch on the back of the device (an orange light indicates it has been disabled).

By default, the user’s audio recordings are not retained, and they can delete all their recent activity by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week”.

Guest Mode can be turned on with simple voice command so that the user’s Assistant activity won’t be saved to their Google account and personal results won’t be shown.

The tech giant said that the new Nest Hub can fill any room with music from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. It can also play movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium.