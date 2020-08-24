Google Pixel 5 may feature 90hz punch-hole display

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 24th August 2020 1:49 pm IST
Photo: Oneleak

San Francisco: Google is expected to launch Pixel 5 on September 30 and a new report has suggested that the smartphone will feature a 6-inch, 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole display similar to the Pixel 4a.

The smartphone is also expected to have slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel 4a, but possibly the same footprint.

The Pixel 5 will have 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC which is “hardly a surprise since the smartphone was previously spotted on a benchmark database with this chipset”, reports Android Central.

The presence of the SD765G inside the device reveals that it will debut as the first 5G-ready Pixel phone.

The device will be the first Pixel phone to come with 8GB RAM. However, the AI Benchmark has no information on the other specs of the device.

Source: IANS
