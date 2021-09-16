Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications revealed ahead of launch

San Francisco: Google is planning to launch its Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October this year and now a new report has claimed that the device will offer a battery share (reverse wireless charging) and ultra-wideband support.

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come preinstalled with a digital car key application, reports XDA Developers.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.