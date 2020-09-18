Google Play store removes Paytm app citing gambling policy

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 18th September 2020 3:33 pm IST
Paytm First Games triples user base amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Google has removed digital payments major Paytm’s app from its Play Store for allegedly violating its gambling policies.

“Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon,” the company said in a tweet on Friday.

“All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” it added.

Google said that it does not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

READ:  Facebook, NYT join hands for AR-driven journalism

“When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post.

One of India’s most valuable startups, Paytm, which competes with Google Pay, earlier this month said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.

Source: IANS
Categories
TechnologyTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close