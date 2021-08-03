Google previews upcoming Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; check features

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 3rd August 2021 2:30 pm IST
San Francisco: Google today unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company’s next-generation smartphones, which will be available later this year. These are Google’s new flagship smartphones, which have been redesigned to incorporate a camera bar on the back and a slew of other new features.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first smartphones to have Google’s custom-designed Tensor SoC, which was created particularly for the Pixel phones.

Accoring to Google, the Tensor processor is designed to run AI and ML models directly on the Pixel 6 phones, which will boost camera technology, speech recognition, and other features. Google claims that voice commands, translation, captioning, and dictation will all benefit from the Tensor processor.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch full-screen display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both phones contain an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Titan M2 security chip, and are larger than the 2020 Pixel 5, which was a 6-inch smartphone.

Each of the new cellphones comes in three colour combinations and features a rear camera bar. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto camera lenses, with the telephoto lens offering 4x optical zoom. The Pixel 6 does not feature a telephoto lens, but both phones have a new sensor that allows 150 percent more light in.

A Material You user interface will deliver a “fluid” experience for the new device’s colours, camera, and form factor, according to Google.

