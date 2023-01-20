Google removes Smart Reply from Voice app on Android, iOS

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th January 2023 4:31 pm IST
San Francisco: Google has removed Smart Reply suggestions that appeared at the bottom of messages from the Voice app on Android and iOS.

The company introduced the feature last year in February.

According to 9to5Google, this simple feature examined the most recently received message and suggested up to three contextual replies.

These pills would appear above the “Type a message” field with the Smart Reply immediately sending on tap.

Google Voice’s release notes on the Play Store and App Store confirm the removal: “Smart responses are no longer supported”, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google released the standalone “Switch Access” app on the Play Store, which was originally part of the Android Accessibility Suite.

The app allows users to interact with their Android device using one or more switches or a keyboard instead of the touchscreen.

“Control your phone or tablet using switches or the front camera. You can use switches to select items, scroll, enter text and more. Switch Access can be helpful if you can’t interact directly with your device,” according to the Switch Access about page.

The app scans the items on users’ screens and highlights each item until they make a selection.

