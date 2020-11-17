Google rolls out new messaging capabilities on Stadia

San Francisco, Nov 17 : Google has reportedly started rolling out a new messaging system on Stadia Cloud gaming service, allowing users to send written messages back and forth between friends.

One can write messages to individual users, as well as to groups. Viewing a user’s profile presents a new option to send a message. Conversations show up in a new tab alongside the friend list in the mobile app and on the web, reports Android Police.

Stadia messaging may also work on Chromecast Ultra devices with Smart Replies making it easier to text via controllers.

Stadia messaging is rolling out widely now and one can download the latest version of the Stadia app from APK Mirror or the Play Store to enjoy the new feature.

Stadia has also started rolling out the ability to share captured screenshots and videos.

Initially, the only way to share clips of Stadia gameplay was to download your 30-second clips from the Stadia web app and rehost them on YouTube.

But now, by long-pressing the Capture button on the Stadia controller, one can easily save a video of the last 30 seconds of gameplay and can also share Stadia screenshots and clips with others as easily as sharing a link.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.