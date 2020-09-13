Google Sabrina may retail as “Google Chromecast with Google TV”

San Francisco, Sep 13 : Google’s upcoming “Sabrina” streaming device has thoroughly leaked in recent months and now a new report suggests that it could be called the “Google Chromecast with Google TV.”

According to Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, the Android TV dongle has been listed on Target’s retail system with a price tag of $49.99. The listing also displayed the product’s name as “Google Chromecast with Google TV”.

Russakovskii has also discovered that the dongle will be available in the colours rock candy, summer melon and summer blue.

Previously, it was said that the search giant may launch it under Nest branding but that does not seem to be the case. However, Google is sticking with “Chromecast” branding as it is popular among consumers for years.

The new Google Chromecast is also expected to bring support for 4K streaming at 60fps.It could also come with support for HDMI 2.1 with automatic low-latency optimisation.

It could be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and it is also said to support HDR and Dolby Vision.

