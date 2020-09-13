Google Sabrina may retail as “Google Chromecast with Google TV”

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 4:46 pm IST
Google Sabrina may retail as

San Francisco, Sep 13 : Google’s upcoming “Sabrina” streaming device has thoroughly leaked in recent months and now a new report suggests that it could be called the “Google Chromecast with Google TV.”

According to Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, the Android TV dongle has been listed on Target’s retail system with a price tag of $49.99. The listing also displayed the product’s name as “Google Chromecast with Google TV”.

Russakovskii has also discovered that the dongle will be available in the colours rock candy, summer melon and summer blue.

Previously, it was said that the search giant may launch it under Nest branding but that does not seem to be the case. However, Google is sticking with “Chromecast” branding as it is popular among consumers for years.

READ:  Apple announces special event on September 15!

The new Google Chromecast is also expected to bring support for 4K streaming at 60fps.It could also come with support for HDMI 2.1 with automatic low-latency optimisation.

It could be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and it is also said to support HDR and Dolby Vision.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close