Google Stadia adds 4K HDR support for Android TVs: Report

San Francisco: Google Stadia Cloud gaming service has reportedly added 4K HDR support for select Android TVs.

According to YouTube channel Cloud Gaming XTreme, Stadia’s latest update seems to “enable 4K HDR support on at least some Android TV devices”.

Under the “Performance” section of Stadia’s settings, there’s a toggle for turning on 4K support as well as HDR support on the device.

While support has not been confirmed officially by Google, 4K HDR also has not been tested on every single Android TV device out there.

The service is said to work on the NVIDIA SHIELD as well as the JBL Link Bar devices.

Google recently announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Until now, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi.

Source: IANS