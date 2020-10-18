Google Stadia announces addition of Ubisoft games

San Francisco, Oct 18 : Google has announced that Ubisoft is adding new games to Stadia, including adventures within the worlds of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon and Assassin’s Creed.

Ubisoft is a French video game company headquartered in Montreuil with several development studios across the world.

Stadia users will be able to play the upcoming titles the moment they launch. There will be no waiting time for downloads and installs.

These new titles will likely come with the $14.99 Ubisoft UPlay+ bundle. However, there is no specific release date.

Stadia Pro members also received five new games for free, which are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

In addition, Google also announced that some “good stuff” was coming for its Stadia Cloud gaming service users, starting October 20.

The move is expected to showcase new games coming to Stadia, along with some exclusive demos for users.

The multi-day event will start on the official Stadia YouTube channel.

Source: IANS

