Google to abandon its internal game studios

Washington: Few days after announcing its Stadia cloud platform, the American multinational technology company Google is planning to rethink its gaming strategy.

According to The Tech Crunch, Google who acquired had Typhoon Studios and invested a huge amount in setting up s Stadia Gamestudio in Montreal and Los Angeles has dropped its approach to create the platform at the moment.

Earlier, fans got excited when Google announced that it was forming an internal studio for Stadia Games and Entertainment that would create titles for the platform. But, in a surprising move, the company scrapped the idea while it was yet to release the first game from the studio.

As per reports from The Tech Crunch, Google exec Phil Harrison revealed the same in a blog post and wrote, “Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games.”

Source: ANI